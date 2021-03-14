Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches Market Cap of $16,513.98

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $16,513.98 and $51.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

