Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $1.13 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $210.33 million and $4.43 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

