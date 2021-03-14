Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $580.80 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $580.80 million and $86.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $33.16 or 0.00055067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00243781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

