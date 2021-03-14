Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $122,579.61 and $71.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

