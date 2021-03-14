Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits Market Cap of $231,691.29

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $231,691.29 and $4,700.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 322.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00245097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00056276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

