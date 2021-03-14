Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,755.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 73.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1,755.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00245817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090654 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00055952 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

