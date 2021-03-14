Bitcoinus Trading Up 66.6% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $17,379.06 and $984.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,494.49 or 0.99813912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00031442 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003235 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

