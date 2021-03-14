BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 14.7% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $23,360.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00245494 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00090578 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00055798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

