BitMax Token (BTMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $802.04 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $802.04 million and $16.89 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048668 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.32 or 0.00647146 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070461 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025262 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00034713 BTC.
BitMax Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “
BitMax Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
