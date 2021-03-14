Bitrue Coin Price Tops $0.46 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 137.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 311% against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $60.00 million and $17.37 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00643298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035922 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,521,128 coins. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

