Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $158.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 49.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 60.8% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $45,324.59 and approximately $158.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.91 or 0.00363587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

