Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the February 11th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.21. 769,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.