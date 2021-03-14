Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Black Knight by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Black Knight by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Black Knight by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Black Knight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

NYSE:BKI opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

