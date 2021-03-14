BlackCoin (BLK) Price Up 37.9% This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009903 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,539,925 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.