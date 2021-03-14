BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $17,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 85,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

