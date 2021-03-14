BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1,118.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 92,369 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter.

FRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 101,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

