BlackRock Inc. Acquires 389,249 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.91% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $59,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSHA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $27.05 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

