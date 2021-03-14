BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.78% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $55,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.01 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,202,953 shares of company stock valued at $114,836,552. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

