BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.22% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $55,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPSI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $63,370 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

