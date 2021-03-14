BlackRock Inc. Buys 36,870 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.34% of Unitil worth $55,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unitil by 232.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 131,674 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Unitil by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $58.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.