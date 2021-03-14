BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.29% of Nabors Industries worth $56,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nabors Industries by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.