BlackRock Inc. Purchases 52,132 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.20% of XPEL worth $59,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $2,147,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $943,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 176,500 shares of company stock worth $9,239,785. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

XPEL opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.95 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

