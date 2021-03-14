BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.05% of Alexander’s worth $57,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alexander’s by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALX opened at $307.40 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

