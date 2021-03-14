Blakecoin (BLC) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $52,099.12 and $9.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,818.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.39 or 0.03105041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.46 or 0.00361867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $566.59 or 0.00947173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.49 or 0.00386990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.14 or 0.00336252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00245844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

