BLAST (BLAST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 95.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One BLAST token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $57,142.48 and approximately $34.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006271 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,664,138 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

