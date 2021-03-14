Blockzero Labs Price Hits $0.38 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $77,621.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00034989 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,008,647 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

