Bob’s Repair Price Up 32.3% Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $644,262.20 and approximately $8,547.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

