Bondly (BONDLY) Trading Up 48.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $65.96 million and $8.63 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00440665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00063230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00503312 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

Buying and Selling Bondly

