Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lifted by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,401.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,181.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,997.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

