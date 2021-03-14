Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Trimmed by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,970 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Boot Barn worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,849 shares of company stock worth $13,277,447 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

