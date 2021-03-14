BoringDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $41.53 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $41.53 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $504.47 or 0.00838092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00440665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00063230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00503312 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,320 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

