BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Update

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the February 11th total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 265,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

