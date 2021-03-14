Bread (BRD) Market Capitalization Tops $24.19 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and approximately $232,079.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00647211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00035016 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.