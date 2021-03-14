Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

CTG stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 104,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,155. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

