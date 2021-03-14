Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 394,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

