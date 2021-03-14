Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $407.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.60 million. Koppers reported sales of $401.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Koppers stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth $211,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 1,024.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

