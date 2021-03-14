Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Alcoa posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 295.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

AA stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 4,732,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,752. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

