Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $48.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $53.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $205.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $217.23 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other Amalgamated Bank news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 100,017 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 553.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.97 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

