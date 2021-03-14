Brokerages Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $149.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Amarin reported sales of $154.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $652.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $716.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $677.28 million, with estimates ranging from $394.10 million to $993.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

