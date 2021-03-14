Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Million

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post $2.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $4.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $16.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 295,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.