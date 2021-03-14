Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post $2.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $4.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $16.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 295,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.