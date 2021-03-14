Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. 597,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

