Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.62. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFWA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

