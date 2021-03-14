Brokerages Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $16.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $22.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

LPI traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $42.37. 867,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $509.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

