Brokerages Expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTCR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 24,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,017. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 27.04 and a quick ratio of 27.04.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

