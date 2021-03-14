Brokerages Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,017 shares of company stock worth $1,246,528. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 82.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 258,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 108,786 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $424,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. 3,586,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

