Brokerages Expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. Onconova Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,454,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,300,836. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $229.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

