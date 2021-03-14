Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,414 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 6,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 million, a PE ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

