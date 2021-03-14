Brokerages Expect Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) will announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ternium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.18. Ternium posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ternium will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

TX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the third quarter worth $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

