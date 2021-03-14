Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce sales of $272.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.00 million and the highest is $275.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

