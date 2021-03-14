Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.17 Million

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce sales of $272.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.00 million and the highest is $275.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.