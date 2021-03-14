Burger Swap Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00006709 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $48.25 million and $224.52 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.20 or 0.00443910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00061088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00509142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,323,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,948,816 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

